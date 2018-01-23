National Tsunami Center cancels tsunami warning after Alaska quake, but tsunami advisory remains for part of the state

KODIAK, Ala. — The National Tsunami Center canceled a tsunami warning that was issued Tuesday morning after a magnitude-7.9 earthquake was detected in the Gulf of Alaska, but a tsunami advisory remains for part of the state.

The earthquake struck about 175 miles southeast of Kodiak, Alaska, shortly after midnight Alaska local time, according to preliminary figures from the United States Geological Survey. The quake had a depth of about 15 miles, according to the USGS. The earthquake previously had been measured at magnitude 8.2.

The tsunami warning was in effect for southeast and south Alaska, including the Alaska Peninsula and Aleutian Islands, as well as British Columbia in Canada. A tsunami watch is in effect for California, Oregon and Washington, according to the Tsunami Warning Center.

Nathaniel Moore was on a boat in Kodiak when the quake hit. He said he felt it “shake really good for a minute.” He and others on the commercial fishing vessel quickly got to shore and headed for higher ground amid the tsunami warning.

“The whole town is evacuating,” he told CNN early Tuesday.

The Kodiak Police Department early Tuesday urged residents to get at least 100 feet above sea level, warning: “This is not a drill.”

Tsunami sirens sounded in Kodiak.

Wendy Bliss Snipes described the quake as “a slow roller, so it was felt for at least a minute before the real rolling started. Nothing fell off the walls, and I didn’t have to wake my kiddo.”

Heather Rand, who was in Anchorage, Alaska, told CNN that the earthquake felt like the longest she had ever experienced.

“It was a very long, slow build up. Creepy, more than anything. Definitely the longest, and I was born here,” Rand said. She reported no damage besides cracks in the drywall.

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker issued the following statement through Twitter just before 5:53 a.m.

“We are closely monitoring the earthquake and tsunami warning affecting many coastal communities this morning. I have been in contact with local officials, residents and Major General Hummel and will remain in close communication with them throughout the day. Please heed local warnings to move inland or to higher ground. My thanks to first responders and media outlets across the state for going beyond the call of duty to keep Alaskans safe and informed.

Reported: 38 foot wave 100 miles from Kodiak confirmed by Coast Guard. Am watching live from local at ground zero. — Dorene M. Lorenz (@DoreneLorenz) January 23, 2018