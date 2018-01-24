× Cass County town’s police chief charged after allegedly pointing gun at man while intoxicated

DREXEL, Mo. — The police chief of small Cass County town was arrested Wednesday after he pointed a gun at a man’s face while intoxicated, officials say.

Jonathan R. G. Carpenter, the 39-year-old chief of police in Drexel, Missouri, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated and resisting or interfering with arrest.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a home around 2 a.m. Wednesday in response to a reported disturbance. A man told deputies Carpenter started a verbal argument with him then pulled a gun and pointed it at his face.

Carpenter is being held in jail on a $7,500 bond.