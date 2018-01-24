Community of tiny homes will open soon at 89th and Troost to help local homeless veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Local homeless veterans who need help putting a roof back over their head will soon have access to a community designed for this purpose.

The Veterans Community Project has spent the past two years planning and constructing a village of tiny homes at 89th and Troost, and on Monday the first veteran will move in.

There will be 13 tiny houses to start — complete with running water and electricity. The group hopes to build at least 37 more tiny houses and a community center in the near future.

The group believes that without this village many veterans would end up on the street or in jail.

“One of the vets was sitting out there last week, watching the houses get built and was in tears," Mark Solomon said. "Literally just crying about the fact that he was going to be moving into one of these houses. That’s real. That’s what makes this all worth it and yeah, it’s a ton of time and a ton of effort, but we’re gonna be able to help these people.”

The city must give its bless for the project before it can open. That is expected to happen at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.