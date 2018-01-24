Full list of Kansas City Public Schools’ community conversations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Parents within the Kansas City Public Schools school district will soon have the opportunity to share their concerns in person with district leaders.

Superintendent Mark Bedell will kick off his second tour of the city Thursday at the Lindwood YMCA. It will be the first of four community conversations scheduled to take place during the next month.

The idea is to let district leaders hear from parents so they can make real improvements.

Last year on the tour Bedell shared his ideas for ways the district can improve. His major goals included building mentor programs, increasing attendance across the district and improving graduation rates.

In November, the results of the state assessment showed 72 percent of Kansas City seniors graduated this past school year. According to KCPS officials, that is the highest graduation rate they’ve had in recent history.

Unfortunately though, the district's test scores were not high enough for the district to gain full accreditation. This will likely be a major topic discussed during the community conversations.

KCPS Community Conversations

Thursday, Jan. 25 Linwood YMCA

Tuesday, Jan. 30 St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church

Tuesday, Feb. 13 Northeast Middle School

Thursday, Feb. 22 Kansas City Public Library

All the sessions are scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m.