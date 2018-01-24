Lee’s Summit teen sentenced to 4 years in crash that killed 15-year-old Blue Springs girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- A Lee's Summit man who pleaded guilty in a crash that killed a 15-year-old Blue Springs girl was sentenced Wednesday.

Blake Isaacson will serve four years in prison. Isaacson pleaded guilty in November to second-degree involuntary manslaughter and third -degree assault. After 120 days of shock time he could be eligible for probation.

The crash happened Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016 near 23rd Street and Opossum Hollow Road in Blue Springs. Isaacson and two other teenagers were leaving Blue Springs South High School and headed home when he lost control of the car, skidded off the road and hit multiple trees.

Macie Rice was sitting in the back seat at the time the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The police report says she was not wearing a seat belt.

Isaacson, who was 18 years old at the time of the crash, admitted that he felt he was traveling too fast, the police report said. The Lee's Summit teen and another 15-year-old passenger, who was sitting in the front seat, were standing outside the car when officers arrived at the scene.

Family and friends remember Macie as someone who was always smiling and said she wanted to be a teacher.

A GoFundMe account was started to help with Macie's funeral expenses. It raised more than $14,000.

It included a note from her family, Kelly, Matt and Ethan.

Her family wrote:

It is with unimaginable sadness that I must write this about the loss of our daughter. Macie was taken from us at the young age of 15 on Nov 16th, 2016. Macie was involved in a car accident in which she was a passenger.

Macie is the daughter of Kelly Rice and Matt Knott. She also is the granddaughter of Margie Rice and has countless family and friends saddened by her loss.

Macie was a sophomore at Blue Spring South High School. Macie loved school and being involved in school activities. Along with many things at school, Macie was one of the football managers and during football season never missed a game or a practice. She was a good student and loved her photography class and taking photos any chance she could. Macie always talked of being a teacher.

Macie was a fun person that always looked past a person's exterior to see the good in each . She was out going , fun, loved to travel, swim and hangout with her friends. She loved Disney World, although I think she just went to humor us because Disney with your parents is probably not the funnest thing for a teenage girl.

Macie will never be able to be replaced but she will always live on in the hearts of her family and friends. In Macie's young life, she chose to be an organ donor and will help countless other families.

This is the hardest thing a family ever has to deal with and no one ever prepares for the death of the child especially one taken so young...

We have a lot of things to deal with right now and any help would be greatly appreciated and know Macie would be there to give everyone big hugs.

Thank You,

Kelly, Matt, Ethan and Family