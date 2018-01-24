× Local veterans invited to take part in free career and transition fair in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — A local online university dedicated to supporting veterans is hosting a career and transition fair Wednesday at the American Legion in Olathe, 410 East Dennis Avenue.

A World War II veteran founded Grantham University to help other veterans. This event is an extension of that military support from someone who knows what veterans go through when they get back into the community.

Those who attend the career and transition fair will have the chance to connect with as many as 50 potential employers one on one. A panel of experts from the military will also hold a discussion to share employment tips with veterans to assist them with transitioning to the civilian life.

The event is free to attend, and lunch will be provided for free. It begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 5 p.m. Click here for more information.

There will be job opportunities available from a wide variety of employers such as Cerner, Sprint and police departments.