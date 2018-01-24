Local woman who has coached hundreds of triathletes honored for inspirational team she has built

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local woman who has inspired women of all ages to participate in sports for more than 15 years was named the 2018 Hallmark Cards Leadership Award Winner.

Liz Weidling, who established Reds Triathlon Team, said her goal has always been to create a community of athletes who support one another.

Though Liz is incredibly humble, her presence never goes unnoticed, and she is known to be one of the most positive and inspirational women at every race.

Liz`s encouraging and uplifting spirit does not stop once you leave the race site; her triathletes refer to her as a friend, family and someone they can always count on to push them to be the best versions of themselves.

The Women’s Sports Awards celebration is Wednesday, Feb. 7. It starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Kansas City Convention Center. For more details, click here.