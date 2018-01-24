New aquatic center going in near 87th & Renner Road expected to be complete by summer 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Work is underway on a new aquatic center being built in Johnson County.

The Shawnee Mission School District is paying for the new aquatic center going in along 87th Street near Renner Road. It will sit right across the street from the new Lenexa City Hall and Rec Center.

There will be a 50-meter competition pool, a 25-meter warm-up pool, a diving well for diving competitions, a locker room, concessions and seating for up to 1,500 people. There will also be a parking garage connected to the building so parents of competitors can park on sight and walk right into the center.

The total cost of this facility is about $28-million. The money is coming from a $223-million bond voters in the Shawnee Mission School District passed three years ago.

Johnson County Parks and Rec will manage the facility for the Shawnee Mission School District.

The whole community will have access to the facility. Club teams will have the opportunity to train at the facility. They will also offer swimming lessons and a place for swim meets to be held.

Crews plan to have the project done by the summer of 2019.