Woman found dead inside KCMO home near 23rd and Monroe, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death Wednesday night inside a KCMO home.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Wednesday inside a home on Monroe Avenue and 23rd Street.

A young boy was also found unharmed inside the home. Police said he called 911, and investigators believe he was inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Officers on scene couldn't confirm if the woman lived in the home where she was found.

Police do not currently have any suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 916-474-8477.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will update as more information is available.