New photo released of what KC’s missing Baby Lisa would look like now at 7 years old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The metro now has an idea of what Lisa Irwin might look like now at age seven.

On Wednesday, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released a new age-progression image of the little girl who was just 10 months old when she disappeared from her bed in the early morning hours of Oct. 3, 2011.

Lisa’s mother, Deborah Bradley, was home at the time. Her father was at work.

Bradley believes someone abducted her daughter. She hopes someone will recognize the little girl and help bring her home.

Anyone with information regarding Lisa’s disappearance is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. There is a $100,000 reward for her safe return.