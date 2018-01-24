Raytown company pays workers a tax reform bonus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- As workers across the nation anticipate taking home more money in their pay next month as a result of federal tax reform, a company here is joining a growing number of businesses in paying its employees a tax cut bonus.

Tax reform benefits are reaching ordinary workers at Dynamic Fasteners.

The company sells sheet metal screws and rivets for metal buildings. And the owner anticipates more metal structures being built as the economy takes off.

More than a hundred people work for Dynamic Fasteners, and though it's not a pass through LLC or a corporation that will see the biggest benefits of a 21 percent tax rate, Owner Kevin Perz says he believes the tax cuts will be so good for the economy that he wanted to make sure he rewarded his employees for their loyalty.

"We are giving a maximum of $1,000 per full time employee," Perz said. "It’s $200 for each year or partial year that you’ve been here. If you’ve been here four years and a day you get the thousand dollars. Part time employees get half of that."

Workers will receive their bonus on February 15. That's about the same time workers also should notice a boost in their checks from lowered federal tax rates. Perz says taxes taken from his workers' checks are being reduced by about two and a half percent.

Warehouse workers like Solomon Essex say news of the $1,000 bonus he's getting caught him off guard.

"We all benefit from the economy being better," said Essex, who's worked for the company for 12 years. "For the simple fact that it improves life. It improves everybody's life at the same time. The boost in the economy is a great thing. It is appreciative to I’m sure many people, especially me because it will help me."

The company says it also now will open a paint shop in Las Vegas because of the tax savings it's receiving. That will mean hiring more workers and spending money on new equipment. All good news for an economy that Perz says is starting to boom.