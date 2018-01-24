Vote by Pence advances Kansas Gov. Brownback for religious freedom ambassador post
Senators voted along party lines, 50-49. Republican Sens. John McCain of Arizona and Bob Corker of Tennessee were absent.
The conservative Republican governor is a favorite of Christian conservatives. But he faced stiff opposition from Senate Democrats and LGBT rights groups over his views on same-sex marriage and gender identity.
If Brownback is confirmed, fellow Republican Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer would be elevated to governor.
