Kan. Gov. Sam Brownback announces resignation, says it's been an honor to serve the state

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Governor Sam Brownback announced his resignation Thursday.

In a letter to Kansas secretary of state Kris Kobach, Gov. Brownback wrote that his resignation will be effective Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018 at 3 p.m.

“It has been a great honor to serve and represent Kansans for most of my adult life. Thank you for this opportunity to serve, and may God Bless our great state and nation,” Gov. Brownback posted to Twitter along with a copy of the letter.

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Brownback as ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom in a vote Thursday. Vice President Mike Pence had to cast the deciding vote so that the Republican governor’s nomination by President Donald Trump could be approved on a 50-49 party-line vote.

Brownback has served as the Kansas governor since 2011.

Overland Park, Kan., native and Lieutenant Governor Jeff Colyer will takeover for Brownback as governor. Colyer said he thinks Brownback will serve in his new position wisely.

I am resigning as Governor effective 3:00pm CST on January 31. It has been a great honor to serve and represent Kansans for most of my adult life. Thank you for this opportunity to serve, and may God Bless our great state and nation. #ksleg pic.twitter.com/JpG0DSTK9L — Sam Brownback (@govsambrownback) January 25, 2018