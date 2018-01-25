× KCMO police need public’s help finding missing 75-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police issued a missing/endangered person alert Thursday just after midnight for a 75-year-old man.

Police say Peter Donnici was last seen in the area of 111th and N. Oak Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 around 10 a.m.

Peter is on medication that may impact his memory.

Police say Peter may be driving a red or maroon 2004 Ford Freestar with Missouri license plates HC8 S9Z.

If you see Peter or have any tips to help police in their search for the 75-year-old, please call 911 or (816) 234-5136.