Lorenzo Cain signs 5-year, $80 million deal with Milwaukee Brewers, multiple reports say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lorenzo Cain has allegedly signed a 5-year, $80 million contract with the Milwaukee Brewers, multiple reports say.

Yes, after seven years with the Kansas City Royals, the center fielder is reportedly heading north. ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick tweeted that the deal includes no-trade protection.

The 31-year-old All-Star had 15 home runs, 49 RBIs, 86 runs scored and 26 stolen bases with the Royals last season.

Lorenzo Cain has agreed on a 5-year, $80M deal with the #Brewers, source says. It’s the biggest free agent contract of the offseason. The deal includes no-trade protection and significant award bonuses. Milwaukee building a super outfield with addition of Yelich and Cain. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) January 26, 2018

Cain began his career with the Brewers. Milwaukee drafted him in the 17th round of the 2004 MLB draft. In 2011, he was traded to the Royals in exchange for pitcher Zack Greinke.

The center fielder was the American League Championship Series MVP in 2014 and was named an All-Star in 2015.

Royals fans are still waiting to learn the fate of two other big free agents: Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas.