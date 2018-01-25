× Bill Self said he was okay with man reportedly trying to give his players free throw advice

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Campus police were called to a University of Kansas residence hall Wednesday afternoon upon reports of a man trying to offer advice to some of the university’s athletes.

Police say the man entered McCarthy Hall around 3 p.m. and said he wanted to meet with the university’s basketball players to give them free throw advice.

Responding officers checked the area but were not able to find him.

“If it’s Rick Barry I’m all for it, or Mark Price,” KU basketball coach Bill Self told LJ World reporter Matt Tait. “I do think it was well-intended.”

Self said as long as it’s not Freddie Krueger, he’s okay with it.

This incident comes just one day after Jayhawks center Udoka Azubuike made just one of seven free throws during Wednesday night’s game against Oklahoma. Five of those missed free throws came in the final 3:37 of the game. This help the Sooners defeat the Jayhawks 85-80.

