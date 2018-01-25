Metro DREAMer calls Trump’s new immigration plan ‘an ongoing nightmare’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- “I just think it’s a sinister plan,” Gaby Carmona says about President Donald Trump’s new immigration plan unveiled Thursday.

“It just baffles me. It’s very upsetting and very frustrating to see our lives played out on the media every night. It’s just not a good plan, and I refuse to go back to the shadows,” Carmona said.

Although the president insists his new immigration proposal will pave the way to citizenship for nearly 2 million people brought to the United States illegally, Carmona, a Kansas City DREAMer, calls Trump’s plan a wrong move.

The 31-year-old was just six years old when her parents brought her and her two siblings to the U.S.

“I was just a baby, and I was brought here illegally, but so many DREAMers were brought here too as infants, and they had no idea they were breaking any laws,” Carmona said.

Carmona is now marking six years as a DREAMer under the Obama administration’s DACA immigration policy. In less than a year, Carmona’s DACA papers will expire, and the Kansas City mom fears if Trump’s proposal isn’t replaced with what she calls “a better plan,” then her life will instantly change.

“I have a full-time job, a part-time job and I’m a freelance interpreter, so I will be losing all of my income in 297 days from now," she said. "I will also be losing my ability to drive legally and so that’s why I’m encouraging all people, especially my fellow DREAMers, to call their local lawmakers and tell them to not support Trump’s plan."