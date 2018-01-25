Parents within Shawnee Mission Northwest community joining forces to remind students they are loved during tragic time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- As the Shawnee Mission Northwest community continues to mourn the loss of two students, the school's 'Parents in Action' group are taking steps to remind students that they are loved.

The group will line 67th Street Thursday just after 8 a.m. with signs of support.

The district plans to have extra counselors, social workers and other community resources available for the school community to work through the loss.

The school's principal said both students took their own lives this week.

Out of respect for the students' families, FOX4 has chosen to not release the identities of the two students.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, we urge you to get help immediately.

Go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

