Proposed city ordinance could make finding housing or jobs easier for convicted felons 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Finding a job or housing in Kansas City, Mo., might get easier for those convicted of a felon and trying to get back on track.

The "ban the box" ordinance is on the agenda Thursday morning in the Kansas City city council meeting.

Kansas City Councilman Jermaine Reed proposed the new ordinance to prevent employers and landlords in the city from having a box on applications that asks if you've had a felony conviction.

The city has "banned the box" since 2013 and said it's been a big success. Employers can still do background checks, which could prevent someone from getting hired. But getting rid of the check box can help eliminate the stigma and prevent qualified candidates from getting hired just because of their criminal history.

"It’s on the employer to make the decision as to whether or not we hire this individual. But this eliminates one barrier for people in our community who want to return back and be very productive members of our community," Reed previously told FOX4.