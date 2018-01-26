× Chiefs LB Kevin Pierre-Louis arrested in JoCo. for possession of marijuana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis was arrested Thursday for possession of marijuana and now faces a list of charges.

Kansas Highway Patrol arrested the 26-year-old Thursday, Jan. 25 at 1:30 p.m. in Johnson County.

Pierre-Louis was charged with misdemeanor possession of THC, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also faces charges for not carrying a valid driver’s licence with him and not having current license plates on the back of his vehicle.

His bond was set at $2,500. He is expected to appear in court at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 1.

Pierre-Louis played in 14 games during the Chiefs 2017 season and has a total of 41 tackles, 31 solo and 10 assists.