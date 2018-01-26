Christian Bale loves the fact that “Hostile” accurately portrays Native Americans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Christian Bale talks to Fox 4’s Shawn Edwards about his latest movie “Hostile.” Find out why the Academy Award winning actor was so excited about the movie and how it represented Native Americans in the first of this two-part interview.

In “Hostile” a Army Capt. played by Bale reluctantly agrees to escort a dying Cheyenne war chief and his family back to their tribal land. Embarking on a harrowing and perilous journey from New Mexico to Montana they encounter a lone woman along the way whose family was murdered by Native Americans.