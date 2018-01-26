Fire destroys KCMO home belonging to neighborhood hero

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Flames shot from the top of a three story home in Kansas City early Friday morning. Firefighters spent several hours battling the blaze that appears to have started near the back of the home.

Ten people lived inside the home at the time including four adults and two children. One adult and one child were injured during the blaze. Neighbors say the people who lived in the home were kind and well known in the community for giving back.

“He’s a good man. He’s done a lot for the community. He runs a church out of there, he’s fed a lot of people, he constantly pours into the youngsters,” says Jaabron Wells, a friend of the Thompson family.

We’re told bishop Thompson is in his 90s and has lived at the home for decades.

“He keeps those lots cut so the kids have a place to play instead of being in the streets, don’t nobody pay him to do it or help him,” said Wells

Many neighbors saw the flames and what’s left of the home. They are now trying to figure out how to help a family who has helped so many others.

“I’m organizing some little drives to help get some stuff, he had a few kids that were staying with him so I’m going to try to get the family some assistance,” said Missouri State Representative Brandon Ellington who lives near the home that caught fire.

“We’re asking the community, we’re asking elected officials to actually help out a pillar of the community that actually deserves the help,” Ellington explained.

The Thompson family did receive some help from the red cross. Several fundraisers are being coordinated through Rep. Ellington's office.

Contact the office at (573) 751-3129 if you would like to help out.