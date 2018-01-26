Firefighters say brush fire in Northland spread quickly due to high winds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A cigarette butt may have been the cause of a brush fire near the FedEx facility in the Northland early Friday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. along Northast 40th Street near 210-Highway.

Firefighters say fighting a fire like this is different from any other fire because it can get out of control in an instant—-especially with the wind.

A witnesses sent FOX4 video of the flames that were spread out across the field of tall brush. You can watch that in the video player above.

Crews say when they first arrived they nearly had the flames under control, but then the wind picked up. The battalion chief called out for other units in the area. Firefighters from Independence, Fort Osage all responded to the call.

It took five to six brush buggies to get in and cut it down because it was headed toward the roadway.

It took nearly two and a half hours on the scene to make sure it was out. There was no damage to businesses and no one was hurt.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26. Click here for a full look at the forecast.