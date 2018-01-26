× Four-year-old Grain Valley boy shot while he and his older brother played with gun

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — Police in Grain Valley say a boy was shot Thursday evening when two brothers, ages four and six-years-old, got a hold of a gun and were playing with it when it discharged, hitting the younger brother.

Thankfully, he has injuries that he is expected to recover from.

It happened in the 900 block of Dogwood at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say the firearm was loaded when the boys got their hands on it. They say their investigation continues.