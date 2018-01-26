FOX4 morning crew competes in friendly competition at Royals FanFest

Watch live:



KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An annual tradition resumes this weekend- Royals FanFest, and it’s your chance to meet some of the players as well as get excited for the upcoming season.

Royals FanFest has a little something for everyone. Whether you want a player’s autograph or to test your batting skills in the cage, the Royals go all out to make sure their fans have a great time.

The FOX4 crew will be there to meet with fans as well, but first Kim Byrnes, Nick Vasos, Matt Stewart and Meteorologist Michelle Bogowith will be there to partake in a friendly competition around 9:50 a.m. You will be able to watch that live in the video player above or on FOX4’s Facebook page.