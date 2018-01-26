Kansas City mailman caught dumping mail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cameras in the area of 45th and Garfield caught a mail carrier in the act of dumping mail Thursday afternoon.

Alan Ashurst, a Kansas City codes inspector noticed the bundles of discarded mail that look to be pitched down a hill there.

‘I looked on the other side of this hill,’ said Ashurst. ‘I realized he’d been dumping bundles and bundles of junk mail down the side of this hill.’

Once the mail carrier is identified, Ashurst says he plans to issue two citations. The citations will be in addition to any discipline the U.S. Postal Service decides to issue.

“Illegal dumping is extremely common,” said Ashurst. It’s uncommon to find a postal carrier doing it.”

The postal service was expected to issue a statement, and if so, FOX4 will provide an update.