BATES COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a major trail derailment in Bates County, Mo., Friday just before noon.

According to a tweet from Troop A, no one was injured, but 23 units were derailed.

The incident blocked Route A in Hume at County Rd 8508.

State troopers say drivers should avoid the area.

Bates County is approximately 62 miles south of Kansas City and just north of Butler, Mo.

Pic of the derailed train in Bates County. pic.twitter.com/oleIsQB23p — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) January 26, 2018