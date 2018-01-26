Olathe East Lady Hawks are FOX 4’s HyVee Team of the Week

Posted 9:01 pm, January 26, 2018, by , Updated at 09:00PM, January 26, 2018

The Olathe East Lady Hawks beat two ranked teams to boost their record to a perfect 8-0. They're firing on all cylinders, and that's why they're the FOX 4 HyVee Team of the Week.