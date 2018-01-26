Park Hill wrestling team takes down Staley to become FOX4’s HyVee Team of the Week

The Park Hill Trojans rolled into Staley High for a duel against their rivals, the defending state champion Falcons. The Trojans finally some revenge against the team that ended their run of four straight state championships. That's why they're the FOX4 HyVee Team of the Week.