Platte County High School wrestlers earn numerous honors in 12-team invitational

Posted 6:05 pm, January 26, 2018, by , Updated at 06:04PM, January 26, 2018

The Platte County High School wrestling team defended their home turf when they won their own 12-team invitational. The Pirates' hard work and determination are paying off, and that's why they are the FOX4 HyVee Team of the Week.