The Platte County High School wrestling team defended their home turf when they won their own 12-team invitational. The Pirates' hard work and determination are paying off, and that's why they are the FOX4 HyVee Team of the Week.
Platte County High School wrestlers earn numerous honors in 12-team invitational
-
Dozens of area schools come together to agree on code of conduct in sports
-
Pigskin production team creates quality highlights enjoyed by Platte County Pirate faithful
-
Fox 4/HyVee Prep Report: January 12
-
Basketball team kicked out of youth league for racist jerseys
-
First black cheerleader at KCK high school to be one of dozens to honor Martin Luther King Jr. at event
-
-
FOX 4 Team of the Week: Blue Valley North Tennis
-
Team of the Week: Lee’s Summit North Softball
-
The girl with the magical feet: 11-year-old making a name for herself on international tap dancing scene
-
FOX4/HyVee Prep Report: January 19
-
Fox 4/HyVee Prep Report: January 5
-
-
Fox 4/HyVee Prep Report: December 15
-
Doctor says one-year-old ingested meth; child’s mom now facing charges
-
Rockhurst senior who built prosthetic arm for metro boy now going to teach other kids how to do it too