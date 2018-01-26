× Police: One-year-old girl kidnapped in Kansas City, Kan.,- Police expect Amber Alert to be issued

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kan., have alerted the community to a possible kidnapping of a one-year-old little girl Friday afternoon.

The little girl’s name is Shamya Reed, a one-year-old black female, taken from the area of 61st and Farrow, which is near Leavenworth Road and 61st on the north side of Kansas City, Kan.

She was wearing a black shirt with the word ‘Beautiful’ on it. She was in blue jeans at the time of her disappearance.

Police are looking for a gray Oldsmobile Alero, likely from the 1990s.

Police suspect an 18-year-old black male may have taken her. The suspect’s name is Ricardo Wheeler.

