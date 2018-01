× Royals and shortstop Alcides Escobar reportedly reach deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to MLB reporter Robert Murray, the Kansas City Royals and shortstop Alcides Escobar have reached a deal.

According to the report, Escobar must first undergo a physical.

“Escobar wanted to be back and the interest was mutual,” the reporter tweeted.

The 31-year-old hit free agency this offseason. During the 2017 season he had a .250 batting average with 71 runs scored and 54 RBIs.

Escobar wanted to be back and the interest was mutual. @JonHeyman first reported the sides were working towards an agreement. https://t.co/xJaGbWFgL8 — Robert Murray (@RobertMurrayFRS) January 26, 2018