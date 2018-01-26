Royals Manager Ned Yost to speak publicly for first time since accident that could have killed him

Watch live:



KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals Manager Ned Yost is back in Kansas City for Royals FanFest and will hold a news conference Friday for the first time since he was involved in an accident this past fall that could have killed him.

Yost, 63, has spent the past few weeks recovering after shattering his pelvis in a horrific fall from a tree while working at his property in Atlanta.

He told reporters in a conference call in November that he was working on a tree stand when he fell about 20 feet to the ground.

Yost said the fall caused a “massive fracture” and also broke four of his ribs. He said there was no one else around at the time, but he had his phone with him and was able to call for help.

That likely saved his life, he later learned.

“I had my phone in my pocket which was key to this whole thing,” Yost said during that call, “and being in a spot on my farm that had service was key.”

After arriving at the hospital, Yost learned that the injury could have actually killed him.

“After the surgery is when the trauma doctor came in and … said, ‘look you guys don’t know how lucky you are,’” Yost said. “They couldn’t get the bleeding to stop.”

Yost was told that that kind of injury carries a 25 to 30 percent mortality rate.

“I would have died right there probably in a couple hours,” he added.