SimpliSafe shows off new and improved DIY home security system

SimpliSafe is known for their home security system you install yourself. Here's a look at what's new with their third generation system.

SimpliSafe is a fantastic system for anyone who wants a bit more control over their home security. It's a bit different from typical security systems you see advertised on TV since you only buy the pieces you need to cover your home and there are no high-pressure sales or long-term contracts.

New for 2018, SimpliSafe showed me their entirely re-vamped system, which starts with better-looking components and longer range wireless. The entire system is a la carte, so you can start small and work your way up to cover every aspect of your home security. There is everything you need to protect your home including entry sensors, water and temperature sensors, glass break sensors, motion sensors, connected smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, indoor video cameras and coming soon - video doorbells, wireless outdoor cameras and more.

Everything is wireless and you literally peel and stick your way to security. Just place the sensors in the proper places and they communicate with the base station to keep you protected. Although it's a DIY system, your system is professionally monitored 24/7. If anything is tripped, you will get a phone call and the authorities will be alerted for dispatch.

Monitoring starts at $15 a month but if you want full peace of mind you'll likely pay $25 for all of their monitoring features, including text alerts to your phone anytime your system is armed, disarmed or if there is an error.

One potential downside to SimpliSafe's new lineup: it's not backward compatible with their previous systems. This means you can't add the new products to your existing system.

