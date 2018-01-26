× Strong winds likely cause power outage at three Park Hill schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three schools in Kansas City’s northland lost power Friday morning, creating challenges at lunchtime for serving hot lunches.

The Park Hill School District sent out an alert to its families that a widespread power outage was affecting Plaza Middle School, 6501 N.W. 72nd Street, Chinn Elementary, 7100 N. Chatham Avenue, and the Jones Center, 7642 N. Green Hills Road, a school for special needs students K-12.

Power to Jones Center was restored before noon.

FOX4 contacted Kansas City Power and Light. At 11:50, they said they hadn’t been notified yet of this outage but that there were a thousand customers without power, which they suspect is due to high winds.

