× Deadly pedestrian crash closes eastbound lanes of I-435

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed on eastbound Interstate 435 east of Holmes on Saturday.

The crash caused the closure of five lanes of eastbound I-435, leaving just one lane open and causing a major traffic backup. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The victim has not yet been identified and police are still investigating to learn how the crash happened.

FOX 4 will update this story as information becomes available.