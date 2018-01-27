Silver Alert issued for missing 89-year-old Salina, Kan. man

SALINE COUNTY — A Silver Alert has been issued for Gene Oliver Wolfe, 89, last seen in Salina, Kan. at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday.

He is believed to have left home in a 2002 White Ford Taurus with Kansas tag number 096JGM. The Taurus also has a broken tail light.

Police said Wolfe suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia. He is 5-foot-5, 155 lbs., has short gray hair, hazel eyes, and wears glasses.

Wolfe’s direction of travel is unknown. He mentioned going to his parents’ gravesite in Manchester, Kan. but has not been located there.

The Salina Police Department asks anyone with information, or who has had contact with Wolfe, to immediately call them at (785) 826-7210.