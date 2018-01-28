Actor Scott Baio denies sexual misconduct claims by former ‘Charles in Charge’ co-star

LOS ANGELES — Actor Scott Baio is denying a claim made by his former “Charles in Charge” co-star Nicole Eggert that something inappropriate happened between the two when she was a minor.

Eggert tweeted Saturday to ask Baio about what happened in his garage when she was a minor.

Ask @scottbaio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep. https://t.co/YrQydBKd0a — Nicole Eggert (@NicoleEggert) January 27, 2018

At least one former “Charles in Charge” production crew member responded to Eggert’s tweet, saying, “I know you’re telling the truth and I’m so glad to see you speaking out.”

When I worked on Charles in Charge in ‘88, I sat with you while you cried about that abusive asshole. I know you’re telling the truth and I’m so glad to see you speaking out. — Adam Carl (@AdamWho) January 27, 2018

Baio responded in a 16-minute Facebook Live video saying that he is being falsely accused of inappropriately touching and having intercourse with her when she was a minor. Baio said he and Eggert had a consensual relationship after she was over the age of 18.

“I remember her calling me and asking to come over, and coming in my house, one time and seducing me. Now, any normal heterosexual red-blooded American guy, the outcome would have been the same,” Baio said in the video. “She seduced me. She came in the house and started kissing me.”

Reps for Baio and Eggert did not immediately respond to request for comment.

“Charles in Charge,” which aired from 1984 through 1990, was a sitcom about a college student who worked as a family’s live-in housekeeper.