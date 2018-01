KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday evening.

The deadly crash happened at 37th and Prospect around 5:30 p.m. Investigators said the driver did not stop.

Police did not release the victim’s identity, but described him as an older male.

This is the second deadly hit-and-run this weekend.

