KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead after a shooting south of the downtown loop in Kansas City.

The shooting happened around 3:15am Sunday at Temptation’s Gentleman’s Club in the 1500 block of Grand. The man was found shot, and later died at a local hospital.

Kansas City police didn’t have any suspect information to provide, but do ask people with information to call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or submit a tip online.