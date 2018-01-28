Double shooting leaves one dead, one injured near 16th & Elmwood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died and another was injured after a shooting in the early hours Sunday, police said.

Officers were called to the area of 16th and Elmwood on a report of gunshots. Upon arrival, a crime scene was located, but no victims or suspects were found.

A few minutes later, two victims arrived at a local hospital suffering gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead and the other is in stable condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.