Orange Glazed Pork & Squash recipe

Orange Glazed Pork & Squash

(Makes 6 servings with 1 pork chop and ¾ cup squash/apple mixture as a serving)

1 pound butternut squash

2 medium apples

1 medium orange

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 cup orange juice

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

6 pork loin chops sliced 1 inch thick

Preheat oven to 350° F. Peel squash and cut into cubes; core and cut apples into wedges. Cut orange into 1/4-in.-thick slices. Arrange squash and apples on a foil-lined 15x10x1-inch baking pan coated with cooking spray; sprinkle with ground ginger, place oranges slices on top. Roast 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a microwave-safe bowl, mix orange juice, brown sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon and ginger. Microwave, covered, on high, stirring every 30 seconds until thickened, 1-2 minutes. Stir until smooth.

Heat a heavy skillet sprayed with cooking spray and quickly sear pork chops on each side to brown.

Place pork alongside squash mixture; drizzle with orange juice mixture. Roast until a thermometer inserted in pork reads 155° F. and squash and apples are tender, 45-55 minutes longer.

Nutrition information per serving: 217 calories, 4g fat (1g saturated fat), 54mg cholesterol, 55mg sodium, 22g carbohydrate, 3g fiber, 24g protein.

Source: adapted from Taste of Home