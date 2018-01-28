Orange Glazed Pork & Squash recipe

Orange Glazed Pork & Squash
(Makes 6 servings with 1 pork chop and ¾ cup squash/apple mixture as a serving)
1 pound butternut squash
2 medium apples
1 medium orange
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 cup orange juice
2 tablespoons brown sugar
2 teaspoons cornstarch
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground ginger
6 pork loin chops sliced 1 inch thick
Preheat oven to 350° F. Peel squash and cut into cubes; core and cut apples into wedges. Cut orange into 1/4-in.-thick slices. Arrange squash and apples on a foil-lined 15x10x1-inch baking pan coated with cooking spray; sprinkle with ground ginger, place oranges slices on top. Roast 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a microwave-safe bowl, mix orange juice, brown sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon and ginger. Microwave, covered, on high, stirring every 30 seconds until thickened, 1-2 minutes. Stir until smooth.
Heat a heavy skillet sprayed with cooking spray and quickly sear pork chops on each side to brown.
Place pork alongside squash mixture; drizzle with orange juice mixture. Roast until a thermometer inserted in pork reads 155° F. and squash and apples are tender, 45-55 minutes longer.
Nutrition information per serving: 217 calories, 4g fat (1g saturated fat), 54mg cholesterol, 55mg sodium, 22g carbohydrate, 3g fiber, 24g protein.
Source: adapted from Taste of Home