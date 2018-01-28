Papa John’s steps up to help Kearney father and son injured in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEARNEY, Mo. -- More than a week after a wrong-way crash put a father and son in the hospital, 8-year-old Nate West is back home. His father, Josh, however, has a long road ahead of him, said Josh’s father (and Nate’s grandfather) Bruce West.

Now, the community is banding together for the West family.

Josh West has worked for Papa John’s for more than 20 years, including most recently as a manager at the Liberty location.

The company is offering a benefit for the West family: 20 percent off your order, and 20 percent of it goes to the West family medical fund. Simply go to PapaJohns.com and enter the promo code JWest20.

West’s father says the family needs every dollar, and every good thought, now.

For the last week, Bruce West has seen a lot of Liberty Hospital; his son Josh has only seen the inside of his hospital room.

Bruce West spoke with Fox4 on Sunday. “It was very trying, very difficult to get the news about a horrific crash that your son and grandson are in.”

That horrific crash was the last time Josh saw the outside. He was on Highway 291 when authorities say a 20 year old intoxicated driver went the wrong way - hitting Josh and Nate West.

“The prognosis,” said the eldest West, “is we go day by day.”

In the last two days, Nathanial has both acquired a neck brace and been discharged from Children’s Mercy.

Bruce West shared a photo from the first time Nate, wearing that brace, and Josh saw each other, post-crash.

Bruce took in a sharp breath. “Whew,” then exhaled slowly. “That was really hard. I saw Dad reunited with his son, who he didn’t know was going to make it. And I saw them embrace each other the best they could.”

It is images like those that motivated so many to step forward and help the West family.

“We’re thankful the comunity’s donw this,” said Bruce. “We thank everybody. We have people who have been giving... that we don’t know.

Bruce hopes the community continues to help, because this is not a recovery that will go quickly and easily.

“I say ‘Son, you’re going to hurt a lot. And you’ve got to get through this. And you’ve got to push each day, to do what you can, but I said, it’s going to be slow. And it’s okay to go slow. You’re here. And I‘m thankful that you’re here.”

“Somehow, we’ll get through all this,” Bruce continued. “We’ll make it.”

The family also has two GoFundMe accounts set up (link to second GoFundMe), which have raised more than $12,000. However, Bruce said, that is just a drop in the bucket.

The JWest20 code is good through Sunday, Feb. 4, Super Bowl Sunday.