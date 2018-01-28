Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run at Gregory and 71 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman died after she was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run Friday night.

Police said the female pedestrian was struck at Gregory and 71 Highway. An investigation revealed a vehicle heading south on 71 Highway in the left lane and struck a pedestrian, described as a black female, in the crosswalk. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver continued southbound on 71 Highway.

Evidence at the scene indicates the vehicle is a 2012-2015 Chevrolet Equinox with front end damage. Witnesses told police it was a black or dark blue SUV.

The crash caused all southbound lanes of 71 Highway to be closed for approximately 3 and a half hours.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.