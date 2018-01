PLATTE CITY, Mo. — A teenager from Platte City died late Saturday night in a crash, according to the Platte County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators say 17-year-old Luke Hodge lost control of his car on N Highway north of Alldredge Orchards. Hogue went off the road and crashed into a tree.

Hogue was the only person in the vehicle, and investigators say he was going at a high rate of speed when he crashed. Alcohol is not believed to be involved.