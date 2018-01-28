Three KCK firefighters hurt battling blaze

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Three firefighters required hospital treatment overnight while battling a house fire.

They were called out to the fire just before 3:00am Sunday, at 7th Street Trafficway near Freeman Ave. While crews were on the second floor of the home, it collapsed into the first floor. Four firefighters fell to the first floor. Two were taken to the hospital immediately from the fire scene, while a third was taken to the hospital some time later.

A cause for the fire has not been determined. The home did not have working smoke detectors, and it’s possible the home was unoccupied.