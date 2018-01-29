13 local homeless veterans and their families will have a place to call home when community of tiny homes opens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A handful of local homeless veterans who've needed help putting a roof back over their head will have finally have a place to call home Monday.

The Veterans Community Project has spent the past two years planning and constructing a village of tiny homes at 89th and Troost, and a group of local veterans are ready to move in. The ribbon cutting is at 10 a.m.

There are 13 tiny houses, four family units and nine single units, complete with running water and electricity.

Those who move into this community will have access to courses on how to stay healthy, budget, cook and overcome substance abuse.

The group believes that without this village many veterans would remain on the street or end up in jail.

During phase two, Veterans Community Project will add 19 homes. The group also hopes to one day build a community center for residents.

“One of the vets was sitting out there last week, watching the houses get built and was in tears," Mark Solomon previously told FOX4. "Literally just crying about the fact that he was going to be moving into one of these houses. That’s real. That’s what makes this all worth it and yeah, it’s a ton of time and a ton of effort, but we’re gonna be able to help these people.”

Veterans Community Project received City Council's final blessing last week, and power to the homes was turned on Thursday.