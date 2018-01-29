× 4-year-old boy rescued from submerged vehicle after car crashes into Brush Creek in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 4-year-old boy was rescued Monday afternoon after being stuck inside a vehicle that was partially submerged in Brush Creek, officials say.

Police said a woman temporarily left her son inside the vehicle while she went into a nearby day care. The boy apparently knocked the car into gear, and the car then left the roadway near Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Prospect Avenue, drove down a hill and landed in the creek.

Before landing in the creek, the woman attempted to get back in the vehicle and stop it but wasn’t able to. She was able to get herself out of the vehicle, but officials had to rescue her 4-year-old son who was in the backseat.

Officials said the little boy had minor injuries but is OK. He’s being taken to a local hospital for observation, police on scene said.

This is a developing story. FOX 4 will update as more information is available.