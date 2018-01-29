Decision to shoot costs man his life and Leavenworth officer his job

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. –The Leavenworth Police Department fired an officer on Friday after a recent investigation revealed that he violated the department’s deadly force policy while responding to a call in July of 2017.

Officer Matthew Harrington was responding to a domestic dispute on Rose Street when he came across 47-year-old Antonio Garcia at that address in an SUV in the driveway.

Officer Harrington had what police refer to as an ‘encounter’ with Garcia. At some point Officer Harrington fired his weapon and killed Garcia.

The investigation wrapped up on Friday, Jan. 19 The department determined the officer violated policy when it comes to use of deadly force and fired the officer on Friday, Jan. 26.

Officer Harrington had been with the department for two years at the time of the shooting. He graduated the Kansas Law Enforcement Academy in 2016.

“The Police Department initiated a Professional Standards Investigation to determine whether Officer Harrington was in compliance with the Department Policy that governs the use of deadly force. That investigation was concluded on Friday, January 19, 2018. I reviewed the contents of that investigation and concluded that Officer Harrington violated that policy,” Police Chief Patrick R. Kitchens said in a statement.