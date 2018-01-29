Game Day Goodies winning recipes

Oreo Balls from Alee McCoy

1 package of Oreos

1 package of cream cheese at room temp

Baking chocolate

Crush Oreos and stir in softened cream cheese. Roll into balls and place on parchment paper and place in freezer for 30 minutes. Right before you take the Oreo balls out of the freezer melt baking chocolate. Remove balls from freezer, dip in baking chocolate, place back on parchment paper. Leave the Oreo balls on the parchment until baking chocolate coating has hardened. Trim excess chocolate and enjoy!

Big Game Dip from Sarah Buck

1 lb pork sausage (spicy if you like it hot)

2 10 oz cans of diced tomatoes with green chiles

2 8oz packages of cream cheese (more if you prefer a creamier dip)

Cook the sausage until browned and then place all ingredients in a slow cooker, stirring occasionally until melted.

Dip can also be made over low heat on a stove and transferred to a slow cooker to keep warm during a party. Serve with tortilla chips.

Two and a half packages of cream cheese is usually perfect for this dip, but a full third package can cut the heat very well if needed.

Baked Buffalo Chicken Dip from Alicia Brown

2 lb chicken breasts

Half bottle of Ranch

2 cups shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese

2 packages cream cheese

1 small bottle Louisiana hot sauce

1 chicken bouillon cube

Bag tortilla chips of choice

First, I bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add a chicken bouillon cube, stir lightly till dissolved. Next, add the chicken breasts and boil till cooked through.

Let the chicken cook a bit, then shred into little chunks. Next, add half the bottle (or more!) of the hot sauce, and let chicken soak up the sauce for a few minutes.

In a 9×13 casserole dish, spread the two packages of cream cheese evenly over the bottom of pan. Then, pour the chicken over the top and spread evenly. Next, spread the entire bag of cheese over the chicken in an even layer.

Finally, drizzle the ranch over the entire casserole.

Wrap in foil, then bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

Let cool ten minutes before serving. Perfect dip!!

Brown Sugar Bacon Smokies from Jody Riddle

Wrap little smokies in half pieces of bacon, place on cookie sheet

Sprinkle them with brown sugar.

Bake at 325 until bacon is cooked.

Sprinkle a little more brown sugar on them.

Place in slow cooker to keep warm.

